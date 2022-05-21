Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $102.53. 5,335,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $567,426,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

