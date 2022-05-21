MEET.ONE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $32,532.55 and $11.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 99.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

