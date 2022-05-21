Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11), reports. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MCG stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $483.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

