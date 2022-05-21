Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

