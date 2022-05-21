Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

