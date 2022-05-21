Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,089 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. 11,757,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,446,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

