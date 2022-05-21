Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meritor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

