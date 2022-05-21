Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. StockNews.com raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

