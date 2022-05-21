Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Materials Inc. is a developer of functional materials and nanocomposites. It involved in inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable functional materials. Meta Materials Inc. is based in HALIFAX, NS. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.30. Meta Materials has a 12-month low of 1.03 and a 12-month high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 999.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Meta Materials will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 149.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Materials by 261.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

