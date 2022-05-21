Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,238.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,441.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

