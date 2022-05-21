Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,678,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $65,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.