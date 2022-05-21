Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)
