Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.