Mina (MINA) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $519.37 million and $22.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.61 or 0.12414538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 327.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00503268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,730.95 or 1.86071364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 511,429,752 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

