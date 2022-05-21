Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King reduced their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 95,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

