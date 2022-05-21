Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $144,368.67 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 67% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $144,368.67 and approximately $9,359.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 483.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.09 or 0.11550958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00502649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.29 or 1.84764159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 127,566 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

