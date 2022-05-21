Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 167 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

