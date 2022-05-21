Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

