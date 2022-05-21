Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.98 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

