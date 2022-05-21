Mission Wealth Management LP Has $262,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

