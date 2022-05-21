Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

