Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 334 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.