MKM Partners Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

TTWO opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

