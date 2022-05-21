MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 1,979,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,607. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.30 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

