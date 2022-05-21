MKT Advisors LLC Makes New $931,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

