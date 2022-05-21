MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,379,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. The company has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.