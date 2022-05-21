MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
