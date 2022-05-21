MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $449.34 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.