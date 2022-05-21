MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

PM traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

