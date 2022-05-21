MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 5,758,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

