MKT Advisors LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

CVX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,615,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

