MKT Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.69. 5,722,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,474. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.