Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Shares Up 0.4%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.63. 7,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

