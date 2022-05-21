monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.86.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

