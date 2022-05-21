monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.86.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.50. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 250.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

