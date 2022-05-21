MonetaryUnit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $364,909.20 and approximately $210.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00135127 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,137,830 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

