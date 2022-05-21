Monolith Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

