Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 20th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Monro by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

