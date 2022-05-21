Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

Get Monro alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Monro by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.