Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 706,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,053. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Monro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Monro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

