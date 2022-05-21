Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00237058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002130 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.