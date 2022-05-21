Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

