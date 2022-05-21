Morgan Stanley Trims Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price to $37.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ELAN stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

