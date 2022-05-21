Morpheus.Network (MNW) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $223,035.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

