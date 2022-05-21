Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2021, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics and crop commodity prices are driving potash demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction actions. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, the company has outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company is exposed to higher raw material costs due to tight supply. Mosaic also faces certain headwinds in its retail operations in Brazil. The slowdown in China may also affect demand.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.59.

NYSE:MOS opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

