MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,697 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 201,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $109.83. 3,375,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

