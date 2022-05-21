MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,284 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 540,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.
EnerSys Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
