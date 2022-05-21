MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,311 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.