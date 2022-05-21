MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,120 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 199.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 270.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mosaic by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

