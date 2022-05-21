MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,636 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 4,850,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

