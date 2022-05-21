MQS Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 465,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

