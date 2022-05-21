MQS Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,241. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

